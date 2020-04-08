US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of research firms have commented on USCR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Michael D. Lundin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,388. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $263,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,578.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and have sold 750 shares worth $21,865. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 468.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

