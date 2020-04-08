US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.
A number of research firms have commented on USCR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
In related news, Director Michael D. Lundin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,388. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $263,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,578.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and have sold 750 shares worth $21,865. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ USCR opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About US Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.