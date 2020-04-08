Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 355,264 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Analyst Recommendations for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lianluo Smart versus Silk Road Medical Financial Comparison
Lianluo Smart versus Silk Road Medical Financial Comparison
Contrasting Kosmos Energy and SandRidge Energy
Contrasting Kosmos Energy and SandRidge Energy
Washington Federal vs. DNB Financial Critical Contrast
Washington Federal vs. DNB Financial Critical Contrast
Head-To-Head Contrast: Seven & i versus Macy’s
Head-To-Head Contrast: Seven & i versus Macy’s
Head to Head Analysis: Personalis vs. Its Competitors
Head to Head Analysis: Personalis vs. Its Competitors
Contrasting Chewy and Its Competitors
Contrasting Chewy and Its Competitors


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report