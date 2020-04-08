Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 355,264 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

