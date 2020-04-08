LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.88. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

