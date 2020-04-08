H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 32,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $483.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.58.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

