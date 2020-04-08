Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

