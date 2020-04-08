Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $137.91.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

