Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $395.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.05. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

