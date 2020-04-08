USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,451 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USAC opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $481.32 million, a PE ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 1.97.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

