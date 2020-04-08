Investors Buy Large Volume of New Relic Put Options (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 513 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 714% compared to the average volume of 63 put options.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.18.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,670 shares of company stock worth $3,634,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.07.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

