The Western Union Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,104 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 594% compared to the typical daily volume of 303 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 857,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 222.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 227,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after buying an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 66.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.