MGIC Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,303 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 536% compared to the typical volume of 205 put options.

Shares of MTG opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

