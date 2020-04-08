Ambac Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 520 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 829% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

AMBC stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $569.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

