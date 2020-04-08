Nuance Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,972 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,047% compared to the average volume of 185 call options.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,707 shares of company stock worth $851,957 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $9,361,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUAN stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.89. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

