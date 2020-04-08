Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 604 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 684% compared to the average daily volume of 77 call options.

ICHR stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $355.54 million, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ichor by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ichor by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

