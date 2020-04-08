Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.40. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Menlo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 253,652 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

