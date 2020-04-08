FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sterling Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 1,100.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 255,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Messer acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

