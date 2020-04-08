Sono-Tek Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sono-Tek in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

