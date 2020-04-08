Piper Sandler Comments on American Financial Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $8.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.64.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Financial Group by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

