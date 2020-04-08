FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE:CAE opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 796.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

