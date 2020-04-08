Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a report issued on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.52.

Shares of BYND opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 783.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $960,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,850 shares of company stock worth $6,470,332.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.