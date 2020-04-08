Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

HTGC stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $884.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.16%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

