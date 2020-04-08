Piper Sandler Comments on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Sunday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Watson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 2.08. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 107,865 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

