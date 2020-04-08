Nordson Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $180.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

