Barclays Lowers Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 67

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 67 ($0.88) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNR. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 152 ($2.00).

LON:SNR opened at GBX 65.25 ($0.86) on Monday. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 45.13 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.

In other Senior news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

