Jefferies Financial Group Comments on IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $190.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $825,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,461,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

