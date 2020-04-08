Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NYSE GPMT opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $147.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $42,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

