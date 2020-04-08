Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AINC opened at $6.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. Ashford has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

