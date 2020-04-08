HSBC Downgrades Spectris (LON:SXS) to Hold

Spectris (LON:SXS) was downgraded by HSBC to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,500 ($46.04). HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SXS. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,175 ($28.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,632.08 ($34.62).

SXS stock opened at GBX 2,290 ($30.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,534 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,633.53. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a one year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Spectris will post 17117.9987759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Heath bought 1,089 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, with a total value of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26). Also, insider Cathy Turner bought 2,342 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

