Liberum Capital Lowers Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Price Target to GBX 310

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective (down from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ten Entertainment Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, March 27th.

TEG stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 262.10. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 339 ($4.46).

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Duncan Garrood purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,934.49).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

