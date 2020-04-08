Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective cut by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 176 ($2.32) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 184.94 ($2.43).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 116.56 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.55.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.