Baader Bank Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €105.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.18 ($94.39).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €57.29 ($66.62) on Monday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.53.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

