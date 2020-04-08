Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €53.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.31 ($53.85).

Shares of BNR opened at €37.58 ($43.70) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.06. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

