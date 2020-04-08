Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €17.00 by HSBC

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €12.19 ($14.17) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.69.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

