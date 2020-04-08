freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €14.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

FNTN has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.70 ($18.26) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. freenet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.47 ($22.64).

FNTN stock opened at €16.13 ($18.75) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.55. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

