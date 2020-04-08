freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €14.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

FNTN has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.70 ($18.26) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. freenet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.47 ($22.64).

FNTN stock opened at €16.13 ($18.75) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.55. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

