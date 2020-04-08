Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FPE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.67 ($41.47).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FRA:FPE opened at €29.90 ($34.77) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.15.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.