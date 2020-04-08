Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FPE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.67 ($41.47).

FRA:FPE opened at €29.90 ($34.77) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.15.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

