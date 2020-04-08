Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

FRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.70 ($61.28).

FRA stock opened at €40.64 ($47.26) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €47.66 and a 200-day moving average of €67.74. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

