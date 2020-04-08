Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €79.00 by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €79.00 ($91.86) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.66 ($94.95).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €73.86 ($85.88) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company has a 50 day moving average of €78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.55.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

