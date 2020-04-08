Critical Review: Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) versus BOX (OTCMKTS:BOX)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 13.01% 16.98% 13.91% BOX -20.73% -590.16% -16.38%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Destiny Media Technologies and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BOX 1 6 7 0 2.43

BOX has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.67%. Given BOX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and BOX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.81 million 1.62 $610,000.00 N/A N/A BOX $696.26 million 3.18 -$144.35 million ($0.96) -15.32

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX.

Risk and Volatility

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats BOX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a promotional music marketing and digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, education, and nonprofit industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

