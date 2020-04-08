Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €7.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.14) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBB. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Metzler set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.25 ($13.08).

FRA PBB opened at €6.78 ($7.88) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.64. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

