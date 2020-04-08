Financial Comparison: Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) and Its Rivals

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Twin River Worldwide and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Twin River Worldwide
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
|Twin River Worldwide Competitors
|646
|2321
|2881
|111
|2.41
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twin River Worldwide
|$523.58 million
|$55.13 million
|6.67
|Twin River Worldwide Competitors
|$3.64 billion
|$294.93 million
|16.14
Twin River Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twin River Worldwide
|10.53%
|21.26%
|6.44%
|Twin River Worldwide Competitors
|6.51%
|-25.25%
|3.67%
Dividends
Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 50.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
95.6% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Twin River Worldwide beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.
About Twin River Worldwide
There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
