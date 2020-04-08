Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €42.20 by Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €42.20 ($49.07) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Koenig & Bauer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.05 ($45.41).

ETR:SKB opened at €19.41 ($22.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.73. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a 12-month high of €44.38 ($51.60).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

