Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €21.00 Price Target

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €21.00 ($24.42) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

SKB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €42.20 ($49.07) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.05 ($45.41).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

SKB stock opened at €19.41 ($22.57) on Monday. Koenig & Bauer has a twelve month low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a twelve month high of €44.38 ($51.60). The company has a market cap of $320.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.