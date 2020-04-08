Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Shares Up 4.7%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) shares shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.75, 42,233 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 871,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELP shares. HSBC raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the third quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

