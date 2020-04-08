Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) traded up 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $27.66, 53,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,516,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,419.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $53,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,155.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

