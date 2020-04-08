Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Up 8.3%

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.34, 793,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,464,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

BSBR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

