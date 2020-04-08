Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Up 8.2%

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) shares rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, approximately 87,798 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,566,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AINV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $441.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.04%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

