KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) shares traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $15.02, 23,722 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,214,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 499.05 and a quick ratio of 499.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $737.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.65.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

