Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $34.40, 83,315 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,978,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

