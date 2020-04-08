Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Trading 9.6% Higher

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $14.44, 107,081 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,944,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 127,368 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,127.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 118,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,380,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

