Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Trading 6.5% Higher

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $16.66, 99,270 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,060,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on JHG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,060,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 359,242 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 517,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,454 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $6,773,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

